Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $761-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 1,412,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.52. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

