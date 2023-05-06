Mizuho Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

