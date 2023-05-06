Mizuho Cuts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:MD opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.