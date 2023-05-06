Mizuho Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $174.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.35. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after buying an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

