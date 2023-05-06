Mizuho Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $31.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 322,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,172.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 255,495 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 104.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.