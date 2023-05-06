MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 to $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million to $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$1.42 EPS.

MKSI traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

