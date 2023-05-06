Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

