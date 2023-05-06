Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
MBRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
