Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

