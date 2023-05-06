Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.



