Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.18.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

