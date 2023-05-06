Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 21141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNTK shares. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $939.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of -0.37.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $55,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

