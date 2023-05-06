Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $310.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $304.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

