Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Thomas H. Glocer Sells 4,535 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

