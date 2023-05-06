MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.84. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -789.35 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,082.35%.

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $148,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

