MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.53

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 112706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
