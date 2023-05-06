MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €242.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to €242.00 ($265.93) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $134.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

