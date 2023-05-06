Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

