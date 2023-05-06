Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $18.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $291.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

