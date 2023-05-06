My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 15.8% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.12 million and $898,233.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.