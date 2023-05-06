Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.63 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,072,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

