Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 24.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $13.31. 4,950,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,047,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
