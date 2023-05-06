Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 24.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $13.31. 4,950,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 1,047,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

About Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

