Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 431,772 shares traded.

Nascent Biotech Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

