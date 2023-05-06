National Bank Financial Boosts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$94.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

NEM opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Bcwm LLC grew its position in Newmont by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

