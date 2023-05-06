National Bankshares Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$184.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TRI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$172.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.93.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
