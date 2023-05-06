National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %
National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 525,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.
Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.