National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 525,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.40%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,631,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

