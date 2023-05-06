National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.