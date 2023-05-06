National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.78.
National Vision Trading Up 0.7 %
EYE stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82.
Institutional Trading of National Vision
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
