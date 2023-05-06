National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

EYE stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. National Vision has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

