Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE NGVC opened at $11.72 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Stories

