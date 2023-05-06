Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.78

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.78 and traded as high as $50.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 33,357 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $636.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.66%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
