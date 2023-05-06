NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 380

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.25).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG opened at GBX 259.30 ($3.24) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

