NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.77% of NCR worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NCR by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of NCR stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

