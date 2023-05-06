Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.61

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and traded as high as $30.07. Neovasc shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 45,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neovasc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.