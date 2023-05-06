NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $37,248.32 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $768,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $18,411.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

