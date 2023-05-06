New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 575,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,514,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

