New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.88. 627,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

