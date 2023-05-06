New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

