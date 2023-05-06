NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 18,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

