Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 1,297,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newmark Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.