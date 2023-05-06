NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,794,695 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

