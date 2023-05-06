NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.54

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as low as C$7.86. NFI Group shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 179,792 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

