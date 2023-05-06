Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.17

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
Nihon Kohden Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of -0.14.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
