Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider David Crombie Sells 10,827 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $741,332.44.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 5.5 %

NINE opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.33. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $166.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.