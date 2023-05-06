NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 3,462,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,172. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

