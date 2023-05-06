NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 3,462,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

