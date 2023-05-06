NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 3,462,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,552,000 after purchasing an additional 368,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,281,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103,238 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.