Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Noah Price Performance
NYSE:NOAH opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Further Reading
