Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 16.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after buying an additional 339,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

