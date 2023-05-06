Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 466,107 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Trading Up 16.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

