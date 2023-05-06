Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 55,695 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.66% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $190,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

