Nordea Investment Management AB Has $112.64 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Waters worth $112,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day moving average is $320.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

