Nordea Investment Management AB Has $126.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $126,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

